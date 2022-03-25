Kiwanis donate to Geneseo Middle School reading club

staff writer

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo recently awarded a grant of $500 to the Geneseo Middle School program, On the Same Page.

On the Same Page was created in 2009 to increase student achievement in reading by getting the community involved by reading the same book as GMS students. Once the book has been chosen a book talk is created to help encourage students and community members to read the book. The book chosen this year is The Remarkable Adventures of Coyote Sunrise, written by Dan Gemeinhart. The previous week the author was here for book signing.

Beginning in January, students and teachers began promoting the program by going around to service organizations giving the book talk and passing out copies of the book. People who take a copy of the book are encouraged to share the book with others once they have finished reading the book in hopes that the books will circulate throughout the community.