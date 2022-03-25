Megan Sundeen plans fundraiser to expand SOS Equine-Assisted Services for youth

Claudia Loucks

Megan Sundeen, executive director of the non-profit Sundance for Our Soldier program, wants to add offerings for middle school and high school-age youth.

In an effort to support the additional programs, there will be an SOS Talent Show/Spaghetti Supper fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, in the Geneseo Performing Arts Concert Hall at Geneseo High School, 700 North State St.

Individuals or groups of young people in grades 6-12 and residing in Henry, Bureau, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark or Whiteside counties who are interested in performing at the event must register by Friday, April 1, by filling out an application which is available at online at www.sundanceforoursoldiers.org. The completed application should be mailed to Megan Sundeen, and download mail to Megan Sundeen, 239 East Division St., Kewanee, IL 61443.

Auditions will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the GHS Concert Hall. A registration fee of $20 is required at the time of registration.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three performing acts - $300 for first place; $200 for second; and $100 for third place.

The event includes an optional spaghetti dinner. The cost to attend the talent show and dinner is $30 for adults; $20 for students in K-12; and youngsters four and younger eat free.

The schedule for April 30 is 5:30 p.m. for the spaghetti dinner; 7 p.m. for the talent show; and 9:30 p.m. for prizes to be awarded. Advance tickets are available online at www.sundanceforoursoldiers.org.

For anyone planning to attend the talent show only, tickets will be available at the door on April 30 at a cost of 20 for adults; $10 for students and $5 for ages four and younger.

Megan Sundeen is an equine specialist and with her horses she offers alternative equine services for veterans, teachers and youth, first responders and health care workers.

She said she believes there is an increased need for additional programs for middle school and high school age youth that provide healthy options for them to get through stressful times.”

For more information about the new programs, contact Sundeen at 309-945-7257.

Sundance for Our Soldiers is now located at Belezaire Horse Farm, 13081 North 2550th Ave. Geneseo, which is five miles north of Geneseo on Illinois Rt. 82.