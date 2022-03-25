Richmond Hill Players open season with "Drinking Habits"

staff writer

Richmond Hill Players opens their 2022 season with the comic farce Drinking Habits by Tom Smith. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, March 31-April 10 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.

Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

The cast features Carol Neuleib and Dana Skiles (Geneseo); Terri Nelson (Lynn Center); Tom Akers (Cambridge); Justin Raver (Kewanee); Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline); Julie Gray (Hillsdale); and David Beeson (Davenport).

Mike Skiles (Geneseo) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager Bradyn Jaeger (Annawan), set builder Jim Skiles and set painter Marie Skiles (Colona), light & sound designer/operator Jennifer Kingry and costumer Ann Keeney-Grafft (Geneseo).

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with the doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.