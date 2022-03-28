Black Hawk College announces welding winners

staff writer

Black Hawk College recently hosted the 4th Annual T-Joint Fillet Weld Invitational at the college’s Welding and Skilled Trades Center in downtown Kewanee.

The goal is to provide a competitive welding contest in a state-of-the-art welding facility that gives high school students an opportunity to test their skills.

Seven schools competed with teams of five students. The Top 3 individual scores counted toward the overall team score. Awards were given to the Top 3 teams and Top 10 individuals.

Top 3 teams

1. Sherrard

2. Kewanee

3. Geneseo

Top 10 individuals

1. Brennen Welch – Sherrard

2. Kyle Guerrero – Geneseo

3. Justin Guthrie – Sherrard

4. Andrew Burke – Geneseo

5. Lucas German – Sherrard

6. Bo Johnson – Sherrard

7. Kadin Rednour – Kewanee

8. Ben Bishop – Mercer County

9. Ryley Zippe – Sherrard

10. Robby Johnson – Sherrard

Martin Engineering sponsored the contest for the fourth year. The Top 3 teams will receive their awards March 28 at Martin Engineering in Neponset.

The awards for the Top 10 individuals will be presented to the students at their schools the week of March 28.