Geneseo man charged with child porn dissemination remains in jail awaiting plea agreement

Susan DeVilder

A plea deal could be in the works for a Geneseo man charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Jason J.V. Moore, 42, remains in custody at the Henry County Jail on a $250,000 bond after his arrest over a year ago by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

The arrest came after law enforcement received information that Moore had reportedly engaged in possessing or disseminating child exploitation material or child sexual assault material. A search warrant was issued on Moore’s residence where police seized evidence supporting the charges.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Moore was formally arrested and charged with five Class X Felonies, which carry a potential sentence of six to 30 years in prison. Several months ago, the court appointed Chief Public Defender for Henry County, Lance Camp, as Moore’s counsel.

Appearing in Camp’s place at a jury pre-trial conference Thursday, attorney Emily Knox requested a continuance in the case while the Defense awaits an answer on a counteroffer to the State’s plea agreement.

The case was continued until April 21, with the final pre-trial scheduled for May 16, and the jury trial scheduled the week of May 23.