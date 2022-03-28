Geneseo Park District receives award

Claudia Loucks

For the eleventh consecutive year, the Geneseo Park District Finance Department has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award.

The award was presented to the Geneseo Park District by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Information from a press release states that the award has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practicing, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

For more information contact Michele Mark Levine at 312-977-9700 or call the Geneseo Park District at 309-944-5695.