Geneseo Senior Center celebrates St. Patty's

Dick Wells

Geneseo: A St. Patrick’s Dance was held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Geneseo Community Center. Live country and 50-60’s dance music was performed by the “The Last Call”. A Leprechaun even stopped by! The event was open to the public with free admission. It was sponsored by the Geneseo Park District with detail coordination by Gene VanDeVoorde, Annawan and Jani Wells, Neponset.

The Geneseo Community Center has not had senior dances since 2018. Many events had less 20 folks, key organizers had lost interest and, of course the Covid-19 restrictions. Andrew Sigwalt, superintendent of recreation and Andy Thurman, executive director, Geneseo Park District felt the activity void that could be filled by their team. A Christmas Dance was held as a as a trial and confirmed as their decision. The March St Patrick’s Dance exceeded their expectations, and a Patriotic Dance is schedule for July 8th and an October Fest dance on October 21st. Coffee and lite snacks will be provided. Bring cookies or treats to share (optional). The events begin at 5:30 pm. Dancing from 630-830. Contact the Community Center #309.944.2771 for more information.