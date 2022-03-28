State extends plea offer to Orion man charged with multiple counts of child pornography

Susan DeVilder

The case against an Orion man charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child porn was continued at a pre-trial conference hearing in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Frank Laughner, 22, appeared in court with his attorney, Jonathan Ruud, who requested the continuance, which was granted by Judge Dana McReynolds.

Laughner was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021 following an investigation by the Illinois State Police that led to a search of his Orion residence. The search reportedly turned up evidence that supported the subject’s arrest.

A motion to substitute Judge Terry Patton and Judge James Cosby was filed by Ruud on Dec. 3 of last year and was granted by Judge Cosby. Judge McReynolds was later appointed to the case.

On Thursday, attorney Ruud informed the court that a plea had been extended to the defendant by Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty, who was not present in court on Thursday.

Judge McReynolds granted a continuance of the case until May 3. Laughner, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with two Class X felonies and seven Class 2 felonies, In Illinois, Class X felonies carry a potential prison sentence of six to 30 years in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. The defendant is currently free on bail.