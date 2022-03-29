Living Stations of the Cross April 10 at St. Malachy's

Claudia Loucks

Members of the high school youth group at St. Malachy’s Church in Geneseo will portray the Living Stations of the Cross, tracing the path that Jesus walked to Calvary on the day of his crucifixion.

Twelve high school youth will stage this year’s dramatic story from 8 to 9 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, at the church. The performance is open to the public and there is no admission.

Joseph DePauw is directing the presentation, and Darci Harrison, high school youth ministry coordinator; and Bob Thoene are co-directing.

“The youth members do the music, narration and the acting,” DePauw said, and added that there are three songs included in the Living Stations.

The Stations of the Cross are the 14 stations Jesus endured, beginning with Jesus being condemned and ending with his death. These events encompass Jesus’ journey carrying his cross from the Hall of Pilate where he was condemned to death to the site of his execution on Calvary.

“This presentation brings to life those scenes in his life,” DePauw said.

“The Stations of the Cross are important to our faith and especially during Lent as we prepare for Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday followed by his Resurrection on Easter Sunday,” DePauw said. “The people of our parish look forward to this presentation every year, and for many of them, it is how they begin Holy Week. The presentation is certainly suitable to people of any faith.”

The Living Stations performance has been presented by the high school youth at St. Malachy’s “for so many years that no one is quite sure when it began, but a best estimate puts it at about 40 years,” DePauw said. “We still use the original script, but much of the program has gone through some changes since it began.”

Costumes used by the youth were put together by parish member Marilyn Boardman.

Stations of the Cross or the Way of the Cross is sometimes referred to as Way of Sorrows or Via Crucis. The 14 stations:

-1. Christ condemned to death.

-2. Jesus carries the cross.

-3. His first fall.

-4. He meets His Blessed Mother.

-5. Simon of Cyrene is made to bear the cross.

-6. Christ’s face is wiped by Veronica.

-7. His second fall.

-8. He meets the women of Jerusalem.

-9. His third fall.

-10. He is stripped of his garments.

-11. His crucifixion.

-12. His death on the cross.

-13. His body is taken.

-14. He is laid in the tomb