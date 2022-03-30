5 Daughters Barkery opens in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

Amy Hofmann and her five daughters have a mission in opening the 5 Daughters Barkery in Cambridge.

Hofmann said, “Our mission is simply to live our best lives with our four legged babies being a priority.”

She also commented about the name of the business, and said, “Because my life is my daughters. All five of them love dogs and we love being a part of all of the dog lovers in the area.”

The shop, which recently opened at 132 West Center St. in Cambridge, offers healthy snacks, treats and baked goods on a regular basis for fur babies, in addition to birthday cakes, adoption cakes and specialty cakes by order. There will be small cakes on hand most of the time for walk-in customers.

Hofmann said she and her daughters focus on offering healthier snacks, treats and baked goods for all of the fur babies…”We have our own 5 Daughters Barkery handmade items, and we also will carry a number of different lines, including several different vendors. We will have a variety of ‘chewies,’ and all of our ‘raws’ are bleach free.”

5 Daughters Barkery also has a gift shop featuring clothes, leashes, toys, bows, and home (dog loving ) signs.

The shop currently is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

More information is available on the face book page which is 5daughtersbarkery. Orders also may be placed by calling 309-507-0225 or

In commenting about launching the business, Hofmann said, “The heart of this adventure is to spread awareness. A number of dogs unfortunately don’t get the love they deserve. We plan on being a part of the Cambridge community and surrounding areas to raise funds for different local animal shelters.”