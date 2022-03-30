Bishop Hill Creative Commons to host UK based blues artist

staff writer

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Claude Bourbon, a UK-based singer/songwriter who has developed a style of blues all his own, will perform a live concert Sunday, April 3rd at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL. The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. He has played countless venues, including Glastonbury Festival, Isle of Wight Festival, Colne Great British & Blues Festival, among others.

It is hard to describe the almost endless amalgam of different influences in Claude’s playing, all melting into each other, as he moves from classical openings, across a whole continent of cultural roots, from the Balearics to the Balkans, and then across to the Mississippi Delta, and shoehorned into all that is music that would not have been out of place in the courts of emperors and kings.

For more information please visit HeartlandConnections.com.