Galva Council informed on Substance Abuse resources

Carol Townsend

Two representatives from West Central Illinois Recovery Oriented System Care (ROSC) were present and told the council they are serving Knox, Warren, Henderson and Henry County. The population of this area is 128,443 with no inpatient treatment facilities.

Leann Courson, the System Care Coordinator, told the council that one of their purposes is to create a better life for those suffering from substance abuse. She said that substance abuse is worse post COVID.

“Meth is a huge problem in this area.” noted Courson.

The group has Narcan available and can supply it. They distribute 796 doses every month in the counties. She said that if anyone needs treatment, they need to contact their organization.

They will be doing a city clean-up in Galva to help in the community and make their organization visible. No date was set.

Courson invited the Chief Kraig Townsend, Mayor Rich Volkert and City Administrator David Dyer to their monthly meetings. ROSC is through Bridgeway and are educating the communities in the four counties.

Family and friends need to have all decorations off the Galva Cemetery graves by April 10th and may put decorations back on April 15th.

Galva’s city attorney Elisa Nelson reported she is working on fining three more home owners of properties in disrepair in Galva.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported Galva’s canine dog is doing a “great job” as they recently recovered 100 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and 100 grams of meth.

He also asked that no grass be blown on any “any” street in Galva as lawn mowing season approaches.

It was noted that 40 residences are already on a list that has been started for junk or vehicles needing attention.

Galva received the following checks: Rebuild Il MFT, $28,437; February video gaming, $3,132; January telecommunications tax, $2,126; February cannabis use tax, $363; February income tax, $18,188; January local share of state use tax, $11,234; February MFT, $6,079; January sales tax, $29,732; Jan/Feb personal property replacement tax, $20,374.

Mayor Volkert proclaimed April 19th as Arbor Day in Galva and said the city had ordered 20 trees to be planted.

The council approved to purchase a used 2003 maintainer from the township for $26,500, the difference from their 1986 maintainer which will be traded in.

The council each received a map with all of the property that will be in the new TIF district.

The council is moving their July 25th meeting to July 18th at 6 p.m.

Second ward alderman Jim Hartman and first ward alderman Jamie Hopping were absent from Monday nights meeting.