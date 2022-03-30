Geneseo Assistant Principal Mosier awarded Assistant Principal of the Year

Claudia Loucks

Jeremy Mosier, assistant principal at Geneseo High School, has been named Blackhawk Area Assistant Principal of the Year.

The award was presented to Mosier by Tim Wernentin, Illinois Principal Association State Director.

Mosier is completing his fourth year in the assistant principal’s position at GHS, having started at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

As assistant principal at GHS, Mosier is the dean of students, student welfare and advisory, oversees the Spanish, physical education and driver’s education departments, serves as social media director, and also is the offensive coordinator for the GHS football team.

When asked to comment about his position at GHS, Mosier said, “It was been rewarding to be able to do a difficult job during a difficult time – seeing the kids at their highs after seeing them at their lows when they were not able to be in the classroom during the pandemic, and being able to help them through their lows.”

“We have remarkable students and staff at GHS which makes my job very fulfilling,” he added.

GHS Principal Travis Mackey described Mosier as “a valuable member of the administrative team at GHS. He is a transformational leader, always looking to improve our students’ experience. He leads our student welfare and advisory group and helps our students leave their legacy at Geneseo High School.”

Prior to coming to GHS, Mosier taught physical education and driver’s education for nine years at Glenwood High School in Chatham,

In addition to teaching, Mosier was the head wrestling coach at Glenwood with a 137-24 record in dual meets, seven Central State Eight conference titles, six Class 2A regional championships and two appearances in the dual team state tournament.

As an assistant coach at the varsity level, he coached varsity running backs and defensive backs and the team made Elite 8 appearances and one appearance in the 5A state championships in his final three years on staff. He also was head wrestling coach at Bloomington Junior High School which captured the 2008 IESA Team State championship.

Mosier earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in exercise science at Millikin University, Decatur, where he also was on the wrestling team.

“I am very honored to be working as an administrator in the Geneseo School District,” he said. “The reputation of this community is what drew our family to the area. The

district is always focused on evolving and changing to accommodate the needs of the students, a huge positive in the education field.”

He and his wife, Sarah Mosier, have four children, Kasen, Delaney, Braylen, and Marley.