Geneseo Community Choir and Children's Choir invitation

The Community Choir of Geneseo will celebrate their 14th anniversary this summer with a theme of “Remembering…Thankful!” The Community Choir is open to those entering eighth grade and older. Rehearsals are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning June 1 and continuing through June 22 in the Geneseo High School Concert Hall.

This year’s performance is at a7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, in the GHS Concert Hall.

Anyone interested in singing with the group is asked to contact Pam Edwards, director, at 309-944-6641 or email singplay53@gmail.com by Friday, May 6.

Youth entering grades 4-7 are invited to sing in the Children’s Choir which rehearses on June 23, 24, 27, 28 and 29 and will perform with the Community Choir on June 29.

Registration forms are available on the Geneseo elementary and middle school choir instructor’s website or anyone interested can contact Pam Edwards. The deadline to register is Friday, May 6.

Additional information also is available on the Community Choir of Geneseo’s Face Book page.