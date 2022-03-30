Prairie Queen Quilt Club back to sewing

staff writer

Prairie Queen Quilt Club had gotten back to sewing with their charity day on March 22, 2022. Several club members met to construct twin size quilts for 2022 charity project. The members sew all year long and make various sizes for local nursing facilities and women’s shelter as lap robes for those in need. In the past, the club has donated over 50 plus lap robes in a year. This year they have increased the size of the quilts with a children’s theme. The quilts will be donated to the Braveheart Children Advocacy Center in Cambridge.

Prairie Queen Quilt Club was founded in April 1985 by Amy Olson and Betty Robertson to enjoy and support the art of quilting. The club meets in Bishop Hill (the Commons) at 3pm on the fourth Tuesday of April, June, July, August, and October.

Since the pandemic, the Club has not held their annual quilt show in May for past two years. The club members are excited to host this year’s Quilt show on May 13, 14 and 15. Many members will have quilts on display with 2 years of sewing during the pandemic. The show hours are 10a to 4pm Friday and Saturday and 10a-3pm on Sunday. Anyone can enter a quilt by bringing them to the Bishop Hill Colony School by Noon on Thursday May 12th.