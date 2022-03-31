Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 5, 2007

Dr, Joselyn Todd, a former Cambridge resident, is shown her with a group of her students who attended Cary Academy Middle School in Cary, North Carolina. They are working on a heart dissection. A program started in 2006 by Todd to introduce students to the wonders of robotic-assisted surgery has quickly earned national recognition for its development with input area professionals.

Madi Casteel, two-year-old daughter of Jason and Anna Casteel of Cambridge, won the Easter basket donated by Cambridge Main Street during the Easter Egg Hop held Saturday, March 31 in downtown Cambridge.

Jake Young, a sophomore student at Cambridge high school poses with the check that will be presented to the Henry County Child Advocacy of Center. Students involved in Peer Resistance Training (PRT) at Cambridge high school collected spare change for the Henry County Advocacy Center the week of Feb 19 PRT students collected $100. The Henry County Advocacy Center will use the money to purchase books for their programs.

Social Hour Club will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in the home of Marilyn Lund. Readers will be Marilyn Lund and Jeanette Ross.

25 Years Ago

April 3, 1997

Glenn Nelson of Cambridge disks a field south of Cambridge on Thursday, March 27. Mr. Nelson noted his out earlier this year and the fields are looking good. The fields are looking good. The flooding earlier in the year came at a bad time though, causing some troubling erosion since the lower soil was frozen and not absorbing the water which in turn caused a lot of top soil to wash away explained Mr. Nelson.

A senior citizen luncheon will be served Wednesday, April 16 at the Cambridge High School Cafeteria. Serving will begin at 12:30 p.m. All area senior citizens are invited to attend the free luncheon. School officials request advance notice of intent to help with dinner counts, but note reservations are note required.

Cambridge residents will raise funds on Saturday, April 26 to help cancer treatment and research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. The “Wheels for Life” bike-a-thon will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Cambridge High School.

The Village of Cambridge will flush fire hydrants beginning Tuesday, April 15 and continuing through Friday, April 18 or until completed. Hydrants will be flushed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

50 Years Ago

April 6, 1972

The daughters of American Revolution will meet at 7:30 Monday night, April 16, in the home of Mrs. Allan Vincent. Mrs. Ivan Nelson will give the program on “Pioneer Remedies and Beauty Secrets”.