Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 4, 2007

Galva Scoutmaster Wayne McIntire presented Eagle Awards to Zach Nordstrom, Steven Bates and Ross McIntire during an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Sunday at the First United Methodist Church.

The men of First Baptist Church of Galva are sponsoring the Living Last Supper on Thursday, April 5 and Saturday, April 7, both at 8 p.m. The public is invited.

For the 22nd year, The City of Galva has been named a Tree City USA for its outstanding urban forestry program.

The Galva Rotary Club hosted a lasagna supper at the Galva Senior Citizens Center March 26. Rotarian Mike Massle, Harold and Ethel Smith, Mary Ringberg, Helen Anderson and Marilyn Norborm. The group is playing, “Hate Your Neighbor”. The Rotary Club provided the food and served dinner over 40 members of the Center.

25 Years Ago

April 2, 1997

The acquisition of the Farmers National Bank of Geneseo by Norwest Corporation was approved by federal regulators and shareholders on Monday, March 24.

Members from the Galva High School cast of the upcoming musical South Pacific rehearse a scene last Wednesday evening. They include Chris Doherty, Jessi Anderson, Carissa Lee and Heather Fox. The show will be presented this Friday and Saturday evening at the high school.

Local children participated in an Easter egg hunt at Gateway Express Convenience Store last Saturday morning. Assistant manager, Tara Landon dressed up as the Easter Bunny and helped children search for colored eggs. Prize winners were Anna Olson, Brandon Landon, Brooke Hickman, Brittney Landon, Haylee Swanson, Morgan Colgan, Matthew Scott and Brennan Stewart.

Preparing meatballs last Thursday for the upcoming Vasa smorgasbord are Beverly Spets, Carol Kruse, Lynne Mybre, Ulla Voss and Betty Lindbom. The smorgasbord will be held Sunday, April 13 at Colony School in Bishop Hill. The five woman say they will make 800 meatballs in preparation for the event.

50 Years Ago

April 7, 1972

A mountain of glass grew in Galva last Thursday as members of the Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee put their efforts behind a recycling project. Residents brought in a total of 3,080 pounds of glass for the group. The money received from the glass will be used to provide a college scholarship.

Galva Middle School students recently took part in intramural wrestling competition and lightweight an heavyweight winners were named for each class. They include Steve Larson, Greg Kenney, Jeff Holding and Mike Williams, all fifth graders. Jack Campbell, Curt Brown, Doug Wilsey and Ron Ivie.

John Hatfield was chosen the most valuable football player, Norman Collins was voted the most improved player and John Greasey was named the best sportsman for the 1971-72 season at Toulon-LaFayette High School.

Charles Whitney, Henry County supervisor of assessments, was re-elected president of the Galva Industrial Plaza, Inc and the Galva Industrial Development Association at an organization meeting Thursday.

100 Years Ago

April 6, 1922

Manley Alderman, local curio collector, has just received an envelope that made a trip around the world for a two cent stamp. The envelope was mailed last year by the Hayes Pump & Planter Company to J. H. Hedley, who is new employed at the company’s offices in this city.

A committee from Cambridge was in this city Tuesday conferring with a committee from the Chamber of Commerce regarding the closing of all business houses each Thursday afternoon during the summer months. Another conference between the two committees will be held in the near future.

Mrs. W.A. Wedge and Mrs. F. C. Mink returned Tuesday night from Chicago, where they were called Monday by the death of the former’s son-in-law, Harry Franklin, husband of the late Bessie Franklin, of Galva. They were accompanied by Mrs. Wedge’s daughter and attended the funeral rites, were held Tuesday afternoon.

A sheet metal business has been opened in the McMillan building back of the Galva Motor Company’s garage by Ardis Enbloom and John Leslie under the firm name of Elblom &Leslie. They will carry a large line of stock, tools and equipment for this work. Both young men have been in business here for some time.