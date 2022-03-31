Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 6, 2007

St. Malachy's Parents Club-will have its 33rd annual Car Party April 21 at the Holiday Inn in Moline. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. p.m. Ticket holders will have the chance to win either a $10,000 car voucher from Turpin Motors in Geneseo or cash.

Kristine Reiling secretly put a Christmas wreath on the car of her boss, Duward Inch. He' s notorious for pulling jokes and thinks no one can ever get him back. The wreath was a retaliation for an earlier prank.

25 Years Ago

April 4, 1997

Eighth graders from Geneseo Junior High School finished 17th of the 60 schools which sent in their test scores on the second contest of the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics The contest chairwoman pointed out questions on set theory, Venn diagrams and logic problems likely were the toughest for all Illinois students since these topics have been phased out of the regular eighth grade.

After an absence of 22 years, the "Country Lanes Festival" will be held Saturday, May 3 throughout Henry County.

50 Years Ago

March 30, 1972

Geneseo Community Band will hold its first rehearsal Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. in the Farmers Mutual Electric building. Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to come and join the band.

The literature and drama department of Geneseo Columbian Club met Friday afternoon in the home of Mrs. William Sherrard with Mesdames Ida Burnett, Alice Greene, Ray Vercruysse, and Brooks Light.

100 Years Ago

March 31, 1922

The directors of the Geneseo Outing Club had a meeting for the purpose of organization on Monday afternoon last. E.E. Ralt was re-elected president and Phineas Morrow, secretary, J.J. Weaver was made chairman of house and grounds committee, and G.F.Weston chairman of entertainment.

Every member, save one, was present at the Kiwanis Club dinner on Monday last. There were also present 20 guests, who, with the speakers made 72 persons at the dinner table.