Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 5, 2007

The Bill Dahl Memorial Easter Egg Hunt for children through age 12 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in Central Park. Showing some of the prizes are Blake Peterson, Kody Peterson, and Brady Peterson, grandsons of Larry Peterson (co-chairman with Bob Meirhaeghe), and Gracie Kerker and Gretchen Kerker, granddaughters of Bill Dahl. Behind them are Darrell Muhleman and Marty Martens.

Orion High School math teacher Rhonda Cox spends part of her summers on staff at Space Camp in Huntsville, AL On Thursday, March 28, she spoke to kindergarten students and their parents during space night at C.R. Hanna Elementary School. On Wednesday, April 11, Cox will be the Range Safety Officer when OHS students launch rockets at Charger Field.

Winners of the basket raffles held at the Orion Express spaghetti supper included ice cream basket, Lauren Kahley of Orion; date night basket, Elmer Price of Andover; spa basket, Bradlee Fair of Andover; family night basket, Al Lange; and game night basket, Katie Conway of Orion. Over 300 dinners were sold. All proceeds will go towards purchasing equipment and tournament fees. Over 30 girls benefited from the fundraiser.

Orion graduate Becky Rehn has been named to the Academic All-Conference team by the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. She played women’s basketball for Augustana College in 2006-07. Majoring in psychology, the junior had a grade point average of 3.30 while earning a varsity letter.

25 Years Ago

April 3, 1997

Orion High School senior, Jaime Washburn was the second runner-up in the third annual Miss Mississippi Crown Scholarship Pageant held Saturday, March 22 at United Township High School in East Moline. Contestants were required to submit a critical issue essay which was judged and awarded points. Each girl then was interview by judges for fifteen minutes, followed by talent, swim suit and evening gown competition. Jaime was the only girl in the finals who had not done a previous pageant. She was awarded a $200 scholarship. She also was awarded the Annual Leona “Tillie” Nelson Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Julie Ziegenhorn and Kristi Hepner sort through puzzle pieces during an exercise Thursday, March 27. It was designed to teach seventh graders at Orion Middle School how to work together and to respect each other. Groups of four were given three puzzles board, the kind used to help young children learn to solve jigsaw puzzles. The groups also received pieces, but soon discovered they did not have all the pieces they needed to solve the puzzles. Working without talking or pointing, they could not take pieces from anyone else. Instead, they had to wait for someone to offer them the pieces they needed.

Dorothy Garrity helps seventh grader Brittany Corbett, daughter of Doreen Corett of Orion, with her homework. This is Mrs. Garrity’s first year as a volunteer with the Orion Student Assistance Program (O.S.A.P.). She and her husband Tom, have been residents of Orion since 1950 and are the parents of Jan Gustafson and Tim Garrity. Mrs. Garrity retired in 1983 as accounts payable clerk at Black Hawk College in Moline. She volunteered for the program because “They needed help.”

Title 1 students and parents pick out prizes on Family Night hosted by teacher Debbie Allred at C.R. Hanna Elementary School on Wednesday, March 26. After a program of students

learning demonstrations, Title 1 families were treated to pizza and prizes donated by Orion Pizza Hut.

50 Years Ago

April 13, 1972

Twin State Components, Inc. held an open house last weekend with some 500 people including construction firm representatives and dealers from the Midwest, Orion businessman and village officials and residents toured the $170,000. Plant which began operations last July. Twin States is located at the east end of Orion on 11 acres of land adjacent to the Rock Island Lines tract.

Kenneth R. Hammerlinck, Route 1, Orion, an employee of the Orion Telephone Company, recently completed a special study course of the operation, testing and maintenance of dial PBX automatic telephone exchanges. Hamerlinck has been with the company 13 years and has received training in step-by-step telephone equipment. A graduate of Orion High School, he and his wife, Virginia, are the parents of three children.

This month the Orion PTA’s Cultural Arts committee is sponsoring an art show. The large gym in C.R. Hanna school will be open to the general public between 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., Sunday April 16. All the grades 1 thru 8 will be represented including Osco, Sunny Hill and Andover. Please come and see what the students have been doing in art. Free coffee will be served during the exhibit.

The Moline YMCA has announced that Hillcrest Golf Course will be open weekends starting Saturday, April 15. The charge is 50 cents for members and $1.00 for non-members.

100 Years Ago

April 6, 1922

Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Rehn and family, Mr. and Mrs. Otto Blade. Erma and Anton Blade and Miss Huldah Moody were Sunday guests at the home of Axel Blade.

George Richardson, of Peoria visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Richardson last Friday.

Word was received from Dan O’Leary by his family, on Saturday, stating that he was on the way to Decatur from the south and scheduled to arrive on Sunday. He has been very successful in the selection of players for the Decatur team of the Three Eye League and expects to put a pennant winning team in the field.

Mrs. Otto Larson, who has been sick the past four weeks with influenza, is slowly improving.