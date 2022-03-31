Secretary of State awards funds to local libraries

staff writer

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants. “As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.” From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the Governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for:

· Fiction and/or non-fiction books

· Educational CDs and DVDs

· Library subscriptions

· Electronic resources

· New computers

· Wi-Fi connectivity improvements Information concerning the grant program can be found at: ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.

Local libraries receiving grants are: