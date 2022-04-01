Bob Wachtel recognized for more than 40 years of service as Geneseo alderman

It was a bittersweet moment for Bob Wachtel at the March 29 City Council meeting. Wachtel resigned his council seat, one he had held since being first elected to the Council in the 1970's, with the exception of a couple of terms on the Geneseo School Board.

Wachtel's retirement from service was witnessed by not only his wife of 53 years, Mary, but his mother Virginia, daughter Lori and two of his grandsons. His sons Jason and Kevin were unavailable for the event. "As long as I can remember, Tuesdays were reserved for the City." commented Lori, "We grew up believing we had a civic duty."

Public service seems to have been in Wachtel's pedigree. His grandfather, Ollie Vandemore was on the Council in the 1950's, dad James Wachtel in the 1960's, and when his uncle Mark Vandemore decided not to run, Bob took up the familial mantel and ran for Council in 1974. "It must be a generational thing," quipped the outgoing alderman.

Wachtel estimates that he has served under 12 or 13 mayors, and attended upwards of 1500 council meetings in his tenure. According to Wachtel, the key to success is "to address problems head on, deal with and be done with it, and move on to the next."

Each of the remaining council members shared some brief observations on their relationship with Wachtel. Mayor Sean Johnson observed " When I came on the Council, Bob helped show me the way, then as Mayor, I found him mentoring the Mayor. I am grateful."

Aldermen took an opportunity to speak regarding Wachtel's humility, wealth of knowledge, mentoring, statesmanship and friendship.

Wachtel is a lifelong resident of Geneseo, except for two years teaching in neighboring Bureau County. He taught in Geneseo schools, painted houses, coached football and wrestling.

"I have signed up to run for the County Board," stated Wachtel, "The County is functioning well, and I'd like to help keep it that way. Geneseo and Henry County are a great place to live and work. "