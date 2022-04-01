Geneseo Council discusses options on Geneseo Creek, and issues with Well #26

The Geneseo Council had a lot on their agenda Tuesday March 29.

Mayor Sean Johnson accepted the resignation of long serving Alderman Bob Wachtel who moved out of Ward 2 that he represents, and the swearing in of James Roodhouse to fill the term until the June 28 election.

The Council turned its attention to Chad VanDeWoestyne, director of Public Works, and issues that have arisen with the breakdown of Well # 26. It is one of four wells that serve Geneseo's water needs.

This well was dug in 1959, and as recently as 2018, underwent some extensive refurbishments to the casing and the pump. In January it was discovered that serious holes were found in the screen filtering the bottom of the casing, that caused the pump to suck up sand and gravel, ruining the pump and the integrity surrounding the casing.

VanDeWoestyne advises that a new well be drilled nearby. The well house can be reused, and he feels that enough surplus material is on hand to avert supply chain issues. He has been in contact with well drilling companies that specialize in this kind of procedure and is trying to get scheduled as soon as possible. He hopes to have it online this summer. The request of the Council was to bypass the bid process and get the well repaired as soon as possible. The motion was made to move forward waiving the bid process by Craig Arnold and seconded by Bob James.

Louren Rains, Civil Engineer with the engineering group IMEG was also on hand to present preliminary findings regarding the Geneseo Creek Study commissioned last year.

Several possible avenues were presented, the first being a dry retention pond south of town along the creek that would retain water during heavy rains, and could be released as needed.

A second option would be the creation of an earthen dam and recreation lake south of town that could also hold back water, and allow it to be released as needed.

The third option was to maintain open spaces in low lying areas around the creek, such as Richmond Hill Park and the soccer field.

The easiest and most expedient method to help alleviate some of the backup of water during big rains would be to clear the creek of debris. Dead trees and brush removal would keep backlogs out of bridges and culverts the creek passes through. According to Rains, property owners along the creek may do clean up without any requirement for permission from the IDNR, as long as no excavation or moving of dirt occurs. The easy route also does not address the fact that there will still be flooding, it just gets the water out of town faster.

Director of Public Works, Chad VanDeWoestyne noted that City employees are stretched thin in the summer, so it is not practical for the City to do the clean up.

The Council approved $157,000 for IMEG to do further study on the flood issue. These funds will be paid out of TIF funds. Borings on property south of town will be done to see if the area would be suitable for a man made lake, or the dry retention pond. Permitting from start to finish might require five to eight years. Rains advised to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, as IDNR will not be in the office much once weather turns nice, and plan approval might take as much as 18 months.

Mayor Sean Johnson also recognized Chamber Director Zack Sullivan and Police Chief Casey Disterhof for dedication above and beyond during the pandemic. Disterhof was acknowledged for taking on the role of being incident commander for the city, working nights and weekends to keep things running. Sullivan was recognized for his ability to modify community events to occur within the mitigations handed down during the pandemic, and even creating new events. He also monitored regulation changes as they occurred. Both men thanked their staff and the community, saying they couldn't have done it without their support.