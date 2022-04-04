Kewanee Schools Foundation fundraiser offers 30 trips

staff writer

The Kewanee Schools Foundation is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a special event titled “All Aboard for Education! 30 Trips for 30 Years” to be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, IL. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on 30 exciting trips while supporting a great cause. The goal of the event is to celebrate the Foundation’s donors over the last 30 years for their support to the Kewanee School District, as well as raise $30,000 for Dual Credit Scholarships and the Foundation’s Unrestricted Fund, which supports the areas of greatest need.

The Dual Credit Scholarship program gives Kewanee High School students the opportunity to receive high school and college credit simultaneously for certain coursework. As such, many students are able to enter college as sophomores after graduating from KHS, and are spared a year of college expenses.

As part of the “All Aboard for Education! 30 Trips for 30 Years” event, the Foundation is planning to auction 30 exciting day trips to local and regional destinations, as well as longer trips to national destinations and abroad. 25 of these trips will be available for bid in the silent auction, with 5 larger trips will be auctioned off live by local auctioneer, Mark Guthrie. There is something for everyone. Most of the trips can be used up to one year or 18 months following the event.

The evening will also include a social hour and plated dinner, and will feature live musical entertainment provided by the Todd Kelly Three. This will be followed by a short program, prior to the Live auction. Bidding on the silent auction trips will continue for most of the evening.

Sponsorships are available. For more information or to register for the event, please contact Mindi Goard, Foundation Assistant at mgoard@ksf229.org or 309-856-8702. Online registration and donations may also be made on the Foundation’s website at www.kewaneeschoolsfoundation.com