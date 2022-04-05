Cambridge Village Board honors youth

Claudia Loucks

Cambridge Village Board members honored six Cambridge High School students at their recent meeting for the efforts the young people have made in the community, outside of school

The students were presented with plaques of recognition and Village Administrator Steve Brown explained the students “have done exceptional hard work outside of school for the community, in a variety of ways from running their own businesses, work for hire and volunteer work.”

The board also approved issuing a $500 fine to a village resident who burned a pile of construction debris at their residence. It was noted that the debris should have been discarded at a landfill as the village ordinance does not allow for certain types of construction debris to be burned within the village limits.

In other business, it was learned the village has been designated as a Tree City USA as a result of meeting certain requirements of the National Arbor Day Foundation to be listed as a Tree City USA.

Board members approved holding an Arbor Day Celebration on April 29 with a tree planting at the Cambridge Grade School at which time the board will provide small take-home trees for the students in the pre-school class to take home and plant.

Signs designating the village as Tree City USA have been received and will be displayed at the main entrances to Cambridge.

The board also:

-Approved donating bulk water for use at the Community Garden which is located on East and Prospects Sts.

-Approved a $500 Improvement Grant request from Charlie’s Pizza to increase refrigeration and prep table for operation at the restaurant.

-Approved a $250 donation request from Cambridge after Prom Committee.

-Approved a $100 donation for the Vintage Farm Equipment Show.

- Approved appointing Anthony Harden as village building inspector.