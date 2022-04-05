Geneseo spring musical tickets on sale

Claudia Loucks

Nearly 80 students from the theatre and music departments at Geneseo High School are in final rehearsals for the 2022 musical “CINDERELLA.” The show is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization…Music is by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21; 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, in the DePauw Theatre at the high school, 700 North State St.

Tickets, at $15 each, are currently available and reservations can be made at the district website which is www.dist228.org. Advance reservations are encouraged as there are 299 seats available for each performance.

Joe DePauw is directing the show which is the traditional story of Cinderella.

The staff for the show includes Larry Lord, Fine Arts Facility Manager/technical director; Bryan Stone, set construction; Steve LaCroix, vocal director; Jamie Kotovsky, orchestra director; Kathy Lafrenz, choreographer; Suzy Heaton, House Manager; Andrea Hogue, Geneseo Performing Arts Council Representative; Brooke Emmerson, Activities Director; and Janis Longbons, rehearsal accompanist; Bob Manasco, programs.

The cast includes Alexander Belanger, Isaac Betcher, Raelyn Bjorkman, Josephina Bull, Reagan Chambers, Sophia Clifton, Taylor Davis, Olivia Diericks, Laney Dunker, Samantha Gerstel, Imogene Greene, Bryce Henderson, Rose Henderson, Clara Huddleston, Addison Jorgensen, Hope Kuster, Kaylei Littig, Mason Lovig, Gabriel Marxen, and Colin McConville.

Also, Elizabeth Mroz, Joseph Mroz, Madison Ochs, Megan Plumley, Elizabeth Ramp, Keira Schehl, Shay Schehl, Callaghan Sheehan, Josephine Sheehan, Avery Snook, Nola Travis and Logan VanDeWoestyne.

Students in the orchestra are Alicia Ibanez, Jenseny Pankey, Kathryn Hogue, Connor Coleman, Keira Disterhoft, Isabella Haney, Taylor VanDeVoorde, Jenna Freadhoff, Faithe Jarvis, Allison States, Allyson Ford, Reagan Erickson, Dylan Shipman,Madison Holevoet, Jonathan Freadhoff, Brynley Castro, Grace Schilling, Kara Sancken, Nolan Griffin, Noah Disterhoft, Lorrie Lord, Grace Jarvis, Chloe Alwood, Sirius Ochs, Kiersta Beert and Emma Stone.

Crew members are GHS students Connor Ellis, Carleigh Norton, Taylor Davis, Elizabeth Ramp, Peyton Willaert, Alyx Rick, Josephine Peters, Michael Franklin, Alyssa Gentry, Fynnigan Greene, Sydney Hoover, Sheila Johnson, Kay McAvoy, Dylan Pankey,

Sophia Stiles, Zander Ulam, Camdyn Villanueva, Liam Gephart, Abigale Gentry, Kathryn Hogue, Samantha Watteres, Madison Skelton, Janelle Corales, Sarah Lawrence, Claire Kehoe, Emilie Bender, Paxton Sherbeyn, Sam Gerstel, Raelyn Bjorkman, Madison Ochs and Rea Chambers.