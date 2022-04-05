New Galva librarian looks forward to summer programs

Carol Townsend

Hannah Lindis the Galva Libraries new children’s librarian.

Hannah began her new position on Friday, April 1st.

“I am looking forward to the summer reading program which is a big event here.” stated Hannah. There is a pre-school story-hour every Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. The event ends with a craft that can either be made at the library or taken home.

Hannah will work Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays.

She said she will work full time during the summer reading program. She is replacing retiring children’s librarian Sheri Woods.

Hannah and her husband, Brent live in Galva with their two sons, age 10 and 6.

Hannah’s mother, Hess Sage is the assistant director of the Galva Library.