Wyffels Hybrids - from the field to the plant and back again

Wyffels Hybrids celebrated 75 years of round trips during the 2021 growing season. From growing the seed corn in the designated fields, to handling, processing, sorting and preparations for distribution at their state of the art plant in Atkinson, IL, to the return to the field to feed the world.

From 14,000 acres of seed corn fields in the Rock Falls, Dixon and Maneto areas, come the thousands of bushels of corn that will be next year's crops around the Midwest.

Focusing on markets in the Midwest known as the Central Corn Belt, Wyffels concentrates their efforts only on corn, and only for that region, consisting of Illinois, Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southern Wisconsin. Farmers have many choices when selecting a seed corn partner and Wyffels Hybrids is proud to be planted on more acres than any other seed corn brand outside of Pioneer & DEKALB in the region, according to Jacob Wyffels, VP of Production and the third generation of growing premier hybrid seed corn in Henry County.

In the field

In late April, or early May, once Mother Nature co-operates, the corn goes into the ground, in a 4-1 pattern, four rows of seed corn to be pollinated by the one "bull" row. Cross pollination is the process of taking the best attributes of two different seeds, and creating a hybrid out of them. In late June or July, the seed rows are detasseled, so that the plant has to rely on the pollinator rows to create the ears.

Hybrid seed corn is created for any one of number of characteristics, length of growing season, insecticide or herbicide tolerance, soil traits, and non-GMO. Currently more than 80 hybrids are available for planting in the 2022 growing season, featuring these and other secondary traits.

Every year, the corn breeding team goes to work developing and testing inbred lines with the goal of adding new hybrids to the existing product list. Prior to launch, potential seed offerings go to field trials for performance testing and evaluation. Hybrids that make the cut may be available the next year for market, others may return to test sites for further evaluation, others discarded all together. The R&D group is housed at the facility in Geneseo.

In August, the seed corn is harvested once mature, albeit not dry, by picking the entire ear, at roughly 34% moisture. This is done with a special type of corn picker generally used for sweet corn. The trailers used feature conveyors to gently move the ears, still wearing husks, off the trailer into the husking and sorting building.

Each truckload arrives with a barcoded ticket showing the field and the hybrid type in the trailer. Each process is thoroughly cleaned between hybrid types. Great care is used to keep varieties from getting intermingled throughout the process and insure seed integrity.

In the plant

Gently offloading the seed corn, still in the husks, ears are transported via conveyor into the Husking and Sorting building. The gentle handling insures that kernels are in the least possible danger of being damaged, leading to them being rejected in subsequent processes.

According to Wyffels, once husked, the corn is dried slowly using gently forced air for roughly 72 hours. Ears are handled carefully, reducing the possibility of cracked or damaged kernels, which will not germinate.

Camera eye sorters allow only fully husked ears to progress, as well as human sorting personnel to catch any off-types the automated may have missed. At this point, the husked ears are moved on to the dryer building, where they are placed in bins to a specific depth and filling pattern to allow optimum airflow. The ears dry for the next 72 hours using warm air and pressure. The target moisture is 12 1/2% . Regular sampling occurs during the process.

Once dry, the ears are shelled in a special cage type sheller that gently rubs the ears together to remove the kernels from the cob. Bits of cob, dust and debris are blown away in this process. The clean kernels are then transported in rubberized bucket type conveyors into numbered storage bins, each housing a specific hybrid, There they are stored in a climate controlled environment, to prevent possible spoilage. Each bin holds anywhere from 2000 to 6000 bushels.

The Conditioning facility will be the next stop on this little kernel's journey to it's best self. Transported from the storage facility via overhead conveyor to the Conditioning building more than 700 feet away, that processes 1000 bushels per hour.

A high speed color sorter will view each individual kernel for uniformity, and a burst of air will jettison any damaged seed that may have gotten this far. It is then sorted again, this time by size to be certain that uniformity is achieved when that bag is poured into the planter.

In smaller batches, the kernels are now directed to the Conditioning portion of the process. Batches of 400 pounds go into the machine's bowl, where it is treated with fungicide and insecticide to give the seed the best chance at germinating once planted. This process can handle 400 - 500 bushels per hour. The seed is gently dried, and is now the signature green-blue that most farmers associate with seed corn.

Bagging and sewing the tops are all done by machine. Then it will go to be palletized and shrink wrapped, all done with modern robots. Each bags also includes a little tag telling you what to expect in the coming months..."Hope your combine's hungry", or "For best results - add dirt".

The automation of the bagging process has taken the operation from 60 filled bags a day back in the early 70's to 60 bags in 2 minutes, according to Jacob Wyffels.

Besides the traditional bags of seed corn, fast fill bulk bins will be used to transport 30, 40, and 50 unit boxes for farms using big equipment where the bags would be too time consuming to fill the big planters. These collapsible bins are sent back to the plant once empty, probably with the order for next year's seed.

back to the field

The climate controlled warehouse then begins filling the orders for the next growing season. Often as early as August, orders begin coming in, and reservations made for the most popular hybrids will begin.

Wyffels also partners with the same trucking company that has been servicing them for more than 30 years. Shipping customized orders begins in December right thru the planting season in March or April. More than 2 million acres will be planted in Wyffels seeds in 2022, and from there, go on to feed the world.

back on the farm

In 1946, Bill Wyffels Sr. and his wife Alma began growing and selling seed oats on their farm north of Geneseo, IL. The varieties then were suited to withstand Illinois winds.

In 1956, Bill Sr. begins developing and selling seed corn, responding to changes made by area farmers, and changing markets.

Fast forward twenty years, and the reins of the up and coming seed company are handed over to Bill's two sons, Bill Jr. and Bob, due to an untimely death. Seed dealers are recruited to handle increased demand.

The company purchases property in Atkinson in 1977, and moved into its first warehouse in 1979. All operations have left the family farm at this point.

In 2015, a five year plan to expand capital investment is drafted, resulting in the state of the art production facility that currently is in use. An additional grain drying facility is being constructed. Once the new dryer is online, the facility will have a capacity of 100 million bushels. Sales have tripled since 2012.

In 2017, John Wyffels is named President, and in 2019 Jacob Wyffels is named Vice President of Production, thus ushering in the third generation of company leadership.

"Seventy-six years ago, my grandparents set out on a mission to serve our farmer neighbors and help them produce a more productive and profitable crop, It's incredibly humbling and exciting to be part of the third generation who's stewarding this business into the future," says Jacob Wyffels. "But it goes beyond our immediate family. It's our team of employees that makes this business thrive and the exciting part is sharing a collective vision to serve our farmer customers."