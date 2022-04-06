Henry County real estate transfers - Who is buying and selling?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Jose Guerecca to Raul and Alma Gamboa, 1114 June St., Kewanee, $28,000

Jason Beneke to Nicholas and Molly Borkgren, Lot 1 of Deutsch 2nd Addition, a subdivision of part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $606,000

Grant McCaulley to Dan Jones, 5908 Dayton Corners A Street, Colona, $100,000

Gaige Hetzel to Juan Ruiz, 929 Ash Dr., Colona, $132,000

Charles McCormick, Debra McCormick to Alexander DeBarre, 308 7th St., Colona, $114,000

Wendy Jacobs, executor of Ronald Hodel Estate, to Cody Hodel, 206 W. Rock Island Ave., Atkinson, $18,000

Joseph Marshall to Johnathan and Alysia Wangelin, 404 Mulberry St., Andover, $170,000

Jeffrey Collins to Jeremy and Bethany Tatman, Lot 1 in Oxford Cove Addition located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $915,000

Jeffrey Collins to Jeremy and Bethany Tatman, Lot 2 and 3 in Oxford Cove Addition, located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 2, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $315,000

Mark and Debra Edwards to Sharpe Investments, LLC, A tract of land being a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $750,000

Jay Wilson to Taylor Gerleman, 16353 IL Hwy 78, Annawan, $51,000

Mary Lynn Shoemaker to Ronald and April Schiltz, The East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14 in Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $356,500

Mary Lynn Shoemaker to Benjamin and Amelia Schiltz, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, $24,500

Corrine Tillson, executor of Dennis Peterson Estate, to Jerrod Minnaert, 12651 IL Hwy 82, Cambridge, $1,420,500

Misty Patterson to Richard Murray and John Murray, 1016 Harrison St., Kewanee, $24,000

Jay Minnaert, Alan Minnaert and Kyle Minnaert, co-executors of Marlene M. Minnaert Estate to The Vernon A. and Patricia A. Mariman Living Trust, 971 S. Iowa St., Geneseo, $157,500

Trieca Edwards of James B. Krause Estate to Bermes Properties Inc., 634 N. State St., Geneseo, $63,000

Justin and Carlie Brown to Jesse and Katrina Corgan, 429 E. Palace Row, Geneseo, $70,000

Douglas and Julie Lenhart to Andy and Denelle Anderson, A tract of land located in a part of the South Half of Section 12 and also a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, all in Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $1,440,000