News Briefs

Local Blood Drives for April

4/9/22 Geneseo Fire Department 8 am to noon

4/15/22 Fareway 9 am to noon

4/21/22 Geneseo Public Library 10 am to 1:30 pm

4/27/22 Geneseo High School 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

Johnson Agency in Sheffield recognized

The Johnson Insurance Agency in Sheffield, IL was recently honored for outstanding sales and service by Svea Mutual Insurance Company at the company's 156th Annual Meeting in Orion, IL, on March 25th. The Agency achieved this honor by meeting certain criteria, including volume of business and profitability.

This distinction places the Johnson Insurance Agency among a group of only 16 agencies honored for 2021 by the Svea Mutual Insurance Company, one of the oldest and largest farm mutuals in Illinois.

First Baptist in Galva hosts Passover meal

First Baptist Church of Galva will be hosting a Christian Passover meal on Good Friday, April 15. This will be a full supper with a fascinating hands-on Bible message and holiday music. Donations will be accepted to offset the cost of the meal and Passover meal.

Arbor Day event at Hennepin Canal Visitor Center in Sheffield

The Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation is holding an event at the Visitor Center to promote the park. The public is invited to this fun all ages event on April 30 from 10 am to 2 pm. Events include trail cleanup, tree planting, kids yoga, family bike or hike and a coloring contest. Additional information can be found at www.hennepincanalstateparkfoundation.com

Apply to Black Hawk for free

Start your journey with Black Hawk College and take advantage of Free Application Week! From April 24-30, apply for FREE at www.bhc.edu/apply using the code FREEAPP22. The $20 application fee will be waived ONLY from 12:01 a.m. Sunday, April 24 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Students planning to attend Summer 2022, Fall 2022 or Spring 2023 are eligible.

Train derailment reported in Galva

The Galva and Bishop Hill Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon at 12:08 p.m that several cars of a train had derailed West of Galva on Hayes Road.

The firemen searched the area but there w no train cars found according to Galva Fire Chief Nathan Byers.

Friends of the Hennepin monthly hike

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be holding their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, April 10. This month’s hike will be from Bridge 47 to Bridge 50 on the Feeder Canal. This portion of the "Hike the Hennepin" is 4.0 miles in length and it has been named the "White Tail Deer".

We will meet at Bridge 50 on the northwest side at 1:30 pm, where we will be shuttled to Bridge 47 to begin our hike. Directions to Bridge 50 are to take Route 40 north from Route 6 (orI80) to Route 172. Then west on Route 172 to where it crosses the Feeder Canal.

You need not be a member of the Friends to join us in any of the hikes. There is nofee for the hikes. Come and join in the fun and bring a friend. We ask that you dressweather appropriately and bring bottled water for hot weather hikes. For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org