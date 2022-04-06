Who is getting married in Henry County? Who's divorcing?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Marriage licenses issued to:

Joshua Carley, Plainfield and Marisol Constanza, Geneseo

Jeremy Nemeth and Kristi Forsythe, both of Geneseo

Jacob Wyffels, Atkinson and Chloe Vanopdorp, Annawan

Donald Kirkhove, Annawan and Wendy Verway, Buda

Dustin Swanson and Autumn Wulf, both of Cambridge

Dissolutions of marriages:

Helen Vandusen from Dale Vandusen

Matt McKenna from Arabian Redmond

Brittany Hays from Nathan Hays

Elysa Hepner from Christopher Strand