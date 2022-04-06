Who is getting married in Henry County? Who's divorcing?
compiled by Susan DeVilder
Marriage licenses issued to:
Joshua Carley, Plainfield and Marisol Constanza, Geneseo
Jeremy Nemeth and Kristi Forsythe, both of Geneseo
Jacob Wyffels, Atkinson and Chloe Vanopdorp, Annawan
Donald Kirkhove, Annawan and Wendy Verway, Buda
Dustin Swanson and Autumn Wulf, both of Cambridge
Dissolutions of marriages:
Helen Vandusen from Dale Vandusen
Matt McKenna from Arabian Redmond
Brittany Hays from Nathan Hays
Elysa Hepner from Christopher Strand