Celebrate the Savior 2022 at First Methodist in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

First Methodist Church in Geneseo will present their ninth annual Celebrate the Savior services on Easter Sunday, April 17, at both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. The church is located at 302 North State St.

The annual celebration of the miracle of the Resurrection of Jesus features music from the Worship Band, Choir, and Orchestra in addition to dance and drama, and a special Resurrection Sunday message from the Rev. Christ Ritter, church pastor.

“Easter is a wonderful time to remember that the power of new life in Jesus is so much stronger than the forces of death and despair,” Ritter said. “We plan to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus in a grand way this year to remind us all that all the bad news in our world can’t overcome God’s Good News.”

“For Easter, we draw upon a large community of artists, singers, and instrumentalists to celebrate the drama of salvation through Jesus Christ,” he said. “Our whole community is invited to celebrate with us in person and also online.”

Tim Brinkman, director of worship at First Methodist, said, “More than 100 people are collaborating to present Celebrate the Savior. We can’t wait to share it with our church and community.”

Also, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the church will offer fun and exciting hands-on Children’s Easter Scavenger Hunts…Christina Swain, director of children’s ministry, explained, “Hidden items for each Bible verse will give children a clue and take them through the story of how much Jesus loves them.”

Preschool through fifth grade-age children are welcome to this free event.

Celebrate the Savior is a free event for all ages and all are welcome. Those unable to attend in person are invited to the service online at www.facebook.com/GeneseoFUMC. For more information about the event or about Geneseo First Methodist Church, call the church office at 309-944-2793 or visit www.peopleneedjesus.org.