Friends of Hennepin receive grant from Geneseo Foundation

The Friends of the Hennepin recently received a grant from the Geneseo Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to assist the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in maintaining the Hennepin Canal.

This week, the Friends made the purchase of a 17 foot mud boat from Hennepin Marine for the purposes of assisting the IDNR in vegetation assessment. It will also be helpful in monitoring the integrity of the banks of the canal, as well as any flow issues.

Gary Wagel, Friends of the Hennepin president, indicated that the grant was to be used to improve the Hennepin Canal in the Geneseo area and Henry County.

Tom Vandemore, site Superintendent of the Hennepin Canal Parkway, stated that the Friends have been a valued partner in helping maintain and draw attention to the 100 plus miles of canal, as it traverses through five counties, Rock Island, Whiteside, Lee, Henry and Bureau, and the feeder canal that originates at the Green River in Sterling.

Vandemore also stated that the Geneseo area has been one of the biggest proponents of Canal use. "On any given day you can find people hiking, fishing, biking and recently, kayaking in the Geneseo area."

Events in the Henry County area revolving around the Canal and its use include the Friends of the Hennepin monthly hikes, the Hennepin Hundred ultramarathon, and the Geneseo Chamber's Canal Cruises. Year round the Canal is a great place for fishing, biking, hiking, horseback riding and kayaking and camping.