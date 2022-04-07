Galva Back Roads Music Festival sponsored Honor Flight to leave April 12

Carol Townsend

Honor Flight #52, named for Galva’s Backroad Music Festival, will fly out of the Quad City Airport Tuesday, April 12th with ten Galva Veterans , a Bishop Hill Veteran and an Altona Veteran among the 92 Veterans heading to Washington DC for the day.

Backroads Music Festival does a “Beards and Braids” contest every year for the past 5 years which has raised $80,000 for the flight to go according to Jason Bates who will be making his 7th flight as a guardian next Tuesday.

The Veterans going this time, from Galva are Dale Spiegel, Korean war; Garth Mingo, Richard Nash, Jackie Knobloch, Lou Patty, Kenneth Gale, John Wirth, Tom Bedarek and Vernon Engels. Andrew Larson from Bishop Hill and Dennis Schumacher from Altona.

Many area guardians are going besides Bates, Tyler and Bethany Glaser, Cindy Glaser, Nick Grafelman, Mary Beth Grafelman, James Huffman, Katie Huffman, Kristy Schmidt, Victoria Connor, Scott Caravello, Mayor Rich Volkert and Galva’s Superintendent of Schools Joe Becker. Reporter Mike Berry of Kewanee will also be flying with the group.

The purpose of the flights is to fly America’s Veterans to Washington DC to visit memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

The 52nd flight will have 92 Veterans, of which 88 are from the Vietnam war, 4 from the Korean war and 67 guardians on board.

The flight will leave the Quad City Airport at 7 a.m. and return about 10 p.m.

All area residents are encouraged to be the Quad City Airport at 10 pm. when the group lands for welcoming them back home.