Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

April 13, 2007

The new Geneseo library will be built, as intended, on four acres of land near North Chicago Street. Trustees on the Geneseo Public Library District board voted 5-2 to make the Chicago Street, location its "final site selection."

Geneseo City Council authorized the issuance of a development permit to Wal-Mart for construction of a new 100,000- square-foot supercenter on the property where its current building stands during the council's meeting.

25 Years Ago

April 11, 1997

Super 8 Motel is interested in a tract of land on Rt. 6 west of Haff and Son with plans to build a 40 to 45- unit motel, according to City Clerk Tim Long. The city council directed the community development board to hold a public hearing on the developer's request for permission for a tall sign.

Signs advertising businesses will not be permitted on the outfield fence of Richmond Hill Park, following action by the city's park board at its Wednesday meeting. The board received an opinion from the city attorney to deny the High School Baseball Boosters' request for the signs.

50 Years Ago

April 6, 1972

Diane and Dawn Smith presented a humorous skit, “Telling Mothers How to Get Their Exercise While Doing Housework” to Lorraine Smilers 4-H club Tuesday evening at the Town Hall.

Ladies Sunday will be observed at the First Baptist church during the morning worship service. Members of Women’s Missionary Society will be in charge with Mrs. Robert Klavohn as chairman.

100 Years Ago

April 7, 1922

The statement has been made that each teacher last year was given a flat raise of $100 and that the total increase was $1000. This is a misstatement of facts. After losing several experienced teachers because they were offered more than Geneseo would play the actual net salary increase was $411.

Last year the high school received $10,113 in tuition from students from without this district. This money was used to lower the taxes and to make up the half year deficit created by the war.