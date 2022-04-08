Geneseo DAR names 2022 Youth Citizenship Award winners

Each year the Geneseo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the DAR Youth Citizenship Award to eighth grade students from the Geneseo Middle School, Annawan Grade School and Cambridge Junior High. This award is presented to students who fulfil the qualities of: Honor, Service, Courage, Leadership, and patriotism. The students are selected by the faculty at each of the schools.

The DAR Youth Citizenship Award is presented through the DAR National Defense Committee. The award will be presented to these students at the Geneseo DAR Annual Youth Awards Day program, scheduled to be held on Sunday May 1, 2022, at Geneseo City Park Band Shell at 1:00 PM.