Geneseo DAR names 2022 Youth Citizenship Award winners

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

Each year the Geneseo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the DAR Youth Citizenship Award to eighth grade students from the Geneseo Middle School, Annawan Grade School and Cambridge Junior High.  This award is presented to students who fulfil the qualities of: Honor, Service, Courage, Leadership, and patriotism.  The students are selected by the faculty at each of the schools.

The DAR Youth Citizenship Award is presented through the DAR National Defense Committee. The award will be presented to these students at the Geneseo DAR Annual Youth Awards Day program, scheduled to be held on Sunday May 1, 2022, at Geneseo City Park Band Shell at 1:00 PM. 

Karsyn Rico attends Annawan Grade School, and is the daughter of John and Courtney Rico. Her hobbies are softball, basketball, volleyball and Maroon Platoon. She also is on the high honor roll.
Maddux Heitzler also attends Annawan Junior High School. His parents are Brent and Dawn Heitzler. His favorite activities are basketball, track, baseball and football. He also participates in travel baseball withthe Kewanee A's, IESA All-State basketball team, high honor roll and citizenship awards. Other interests include sports, lifting, spending time with his two brothers and his mom and dad, and going on family vacations.
Joelene Blackert attends Cambridge Junior High, and is the daughter of Chad and Becky Blackert. She participates in FCA, Aviators, Student Council, volleyball cheerleading and track. Jolene is a member of 4H Cambridge Champs and St. John Vianney Confirmation class,. She raises cattle at the family farm, babysits and volunteers. She was a member of the 2021 Sectional Track Champions, State Fair qualifier and on high honor roll. She is interested in Ag crop science, raising cattle and showing pigs. She also enjoys volleyball photography and traveling.
Austin Woodbury also attends Cambridge Junior High. He is the son of Cathryn and Drew Woodbury. Extra curricular activities include track, student council, band and FFA. He has volunteered for spring clean up at Growth Day Care Center in Geneseo, snow removal for neighbors and volunteer pet care. He also enjoys camping, biking, history, swimming, cooking and caring for animals. He is also on the honor roll.
Erin Bowers is the daughter of Scott and Kristie Bowers, and attends Geneseo Middle School. She participates in On the Same Page, peer tutoring, track and field, volleyball and Rebecca Caudill Reading. In her spare time, Erin volunteers at the Henry County Humane Society and Apex volleyball. Awards that Erin has won include the Millikin elementary Leadership Award, the DAR American History Essay contest, both Chapter and District, and High Honor Roll. Other interests include volleyball, reading and traveling.
Hayden Schaaf also attends Geneseo Middle School, and is the son of Dan and Devon Schaaf. He participates in golf and football at school. Other interests include hockey, hunting, fishing and camping. Hayden has won the Leafs Award at GMS, and is on the Honor Roll.