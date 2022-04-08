Geneseo High students display works at Smith Studios

Claudia Loucks

Lexi Gordon – Artist Statement – Her pieces are “Shoe,” “Lost,” “Tree,” and “Trippy Mushroom House.”

“I like to make art because it gives me a voice. Art is a way for me to express deep emotions and thoughts. I love to push myself by using different mediums and techniques. I am currently enrolled in Ceramics where I am using clay to make a pinch pot with religious imagery and I am also enrolled in Sculpture where I am making a ring out of copper. I plan to go to Black Hawk next year and then transfer to a four-year college. In the future I want to do something in art, but I am not sure what.”

Keira Schehl – Artist Statement – Her pieces are “Hotel Hallways,” “Jace and Lacy,” “Hopelessly Devoted,” and “Sunset over Mountains.”

“I make art because I love telling stories. I use my drawings to convey messages I find important, or create narratives with characters. I am currently enrolled in Painting 2 at Geneseo High School, and my favorite medium of art to use is digital art. I love using digital art to create cleaner cut images and lighting. My art is typically inspired by the genre of surrealism, horror, and fantasy. I plan to pursue a four-year degree in character animation after I graduate this year.”

The art work of more nearly 70 junior and senior students enrolled in art classes at Geneseo High School is currently on display at Smith Studio and Gallery at 124 South State St. in downtown Geneseo. . Smith Studio is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, April 28, and the public is invited to see the variety of venues, ranging from painting, drawing to sculpture and ceramics.

GHS art instructors Sarah DeGarmo and Kim Windisch work together on the project and each student includes a formal artist statement with their art work.

David Smith, who with his wife Dale, own Smith Studio, said this year marks the eighth year the exhibit has been at the studio.

The show was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.