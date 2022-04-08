Geneseo ranks in top ten places to retire - some people think otherwise

A recent study by SmartAsset, a website that calculates top ten locations for a variety of metrics, recently placed Geneseo in the Top Ten Places to Retire in Illinois.

Placing Geneseo at #6, only three other downstate communities made the list, those being Morris, IL , outside of Joliet, Glen Carbon, IL, near St. Louis and Effingham, about as far south as you can get and still remain in Illinois. All the other communities were in the Chicago suburban area.

Asking several of Geneseo's community leaders about the study, and the associated ratings methodology, one thing that was a common opinion, "Geneseo is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and run a business, not just retire."

Metrics used rated communities based on number of doctor offices, recreation facilities, percentage of senior residents and tax burden.

Third Ward Geneseo councilman, Martin Rothschild took the opportunity to state that he is "the hamster of happiness" residing in Geneseo, where he has raised a family, both his wife and daughter own business, and are raising grandchildren. "Upon retiring, I could have gone anywhere, but I chose to remain in Geneseo."

One of the attributes Rothschild cited was the police department. As a former police officer, Rothschild values the training and the community support given to the department. Low crime and police presence is one of the attractive attributes of Geneseo.

Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan looked at the study through a slightly different lens. "Geneseo is an amazing community full of unique retail or service-based small businesses and a vibrant Downtown that benefits from strong the economic support of the community. Our popular community events really give Geneseo that classic Midwestern hometown feel and are attended by all ages."

Brett Barnhart, councilman for the Fourth Ward, echoed the opinion, "This is very exciting and I am not surprised to hear that Geneseo is being recognized for what we already knew. It is great to have that confirmed from by an unbiased third party! Fellow Geneseo citizens should be very proud!"

Mayor Sean Johnson looked at the study information, and thought to change the ranking. " I would argue in many ways, those that read this article and are considering a move would find that Geneseo is actually number one on the list, as many of the 5 communities before us are all “major metropolitan” communities, and to many that type of living is not what they are looking for in their senior years. So in many respects, I believe this study shows us that Geneseo is Number 6 overall but shines as a Number 1 from around the state when it comes to those wishing smaller town living, in a premier city, in their senior years."

Results of the mentioned study can be found at https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#illinois/bestPlacesToRetire-2