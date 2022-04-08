New book of E.H. Harrington photos soon available

staff writer

Long Vanished, a new book of Geneseo photographer E. H. Harrington’s photos will be published and available at Amazon.com on or before May 1.

The 70-page book was written and compiled by former Geneseo Republic editor and owner Thomas C. Terry and is a follow-up to Looking Back, published 30 years ago.

“There are just about 100 new photos in Long Vanished,” Terry said. “Looking Back had about 100, so the two books together give a broad overview of Harrington’s work.” E. H. Harrington’s career lasted from roughly 1908-1928.

Terry spent parts of the past five years scouring archives and private collections searching for other Harrington photos to augment his substantial personal collection. He is planning a third book of Harrington photographs, Pale Gleams, tentatively scheduled for publication in late 2022 or early 2023.

After E. H. Harrington died in 1983, Dale Harrington undertook the daunting task of cataloguing and organizing his grandfather’s photos, which amounted to over 500 prints and “maybe 2,000 negatives, though Dale never counted them,” Terry remarked. Dale Harrington died in 1996, two years after his father and 13 years before his mother. Virtually all the prints and negatives have been lost over the years.

Don Stocks and Mary Ida Stone of the Geneseo Historical Association encouraged Dale to join the group in the mid-1980s, and he was impressed with the museum’s collection of photographs. “It dawned on Dale that those old photos by his grandfather were immensely important as part of Geneseo’s history and could stand alone as art,” Terry said. Terry began publishing Harrington photographs in the Republic shortly afterwards “and everything grew from there,” he said. Terry approached Dale Harrington in 1989 about publishing a selection in a book. “Dale was really excited,” Terry recalled, “but we were both worried we’d take a financial bath on the project. In the end, we ended up selling out of all of them and should have printed more.”

Two chapters in Long Vanished place Harrington in the context of other small-town photographers and the history of photography. There’s also a short biographical section. “It’s an area of historical study that has been gaining interest and attention only over the past few decades,” Terry observed. “E. H. Harrington was an extraordinary photographer and his work is historically meaningful far beyond Geneseo. To those who live there or remember Geneseo, it’s an almost magical snapshot in time.”

Terry is a professor at Utah State University, Logan, and earned his Ph.D. in mass communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a student of Dr. Donald L. Shaw.

Long Vanished is dedicated to the late Marvin Kleinau, Ph.D., a long-time friend of Terry. Kleinau is a Geneseo High School graduate and a former GHS teacher and a faculty member for 30 years at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.