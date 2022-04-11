Atkinson Village approves purchase of security cameras

Claudia Loucks

Members of the Atkinson Village Board approved purchasing four security cameras at their recent regular meeting.

The board accepted a quote of $2,067.85 from On Guard Security, Rock Island, for the cameras which will be installed at: two at Veterans Park, one at the Roll-Off Dumpster at the tennis court and one camera at the Fountain at the north end of the village.

Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp said, “Recently, we have been learned of vandalism at those sites and we hope the cameras will discourage any further damage.”

In other business, Phil Donaldson, representing Utility Pipes & Sales; and Troy Sheldon, representing Utility Equipment, presented demonstrations of the water meters offered by their companies.

Bids for replacing water meters in the village will be opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the Village Hall.

The board also approved spending $2,800 for repairs to the backend of a bucket truck which was donated to the village from Ameren. The repairs will be done by Sivco Welding in Geneseo.

Board members authorized submitting the water main loan application to the (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) IEPA for funds to replace the water hydrants and valves in the water main project on the business strip of roadway on State St. and a section of water main on U.S. Route 6. Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million. The 25-year-loan from IEPA would be borrowed at .83% interest.

There is a possibility the village will receive a $400,000 forgivable loan from the IEPA for the project, but will not know if they qualify until July.