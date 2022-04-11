Iowa songwriter writes tribute for Honor Flight

staff writer

McCAUSLAND, Iowa—Country artist Angela Meyer, who is proud to call the Quad Cities her home, released a song titled “Row 24” as a tribute to United States veterans and the veteran organization, Honor Flight. In 2008, the local Honor Flight chapter, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, was formed with the purpose of flying America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.

This March, Ms. Meyer organized a benefit for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities where over $1,000 was raised for the cause and she had already started work on the song at this time. In order to get the song ready before the flight scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th, Luke Tweedy at Flat Black Studios quickly pulled everything together. The recording, released April 11, features performances by local musicians Alexandra Axup (bass guitar), Craig Shehorn (drums), and Tara McGovern (fiddle).

Honor Flight gives top priority WWII and Korean War Era Veterans, or any veterans with a terminal illness. The intention is to honor our local and regional heroes who were selfless in their military duty with a free trip to visit their memorials. Veterans within a 75 mile radius of the Quad Cities are encouraged to apply. The program operates on donations from organizations and individuals. Volunteers of all kinds plan and coordinate the flight events, and special guardians are trained to help escort the veterans on flight days.

Guests are encouraged to welcome home the veterans returning on the flight this Tuesday, April 12th at Moline International Airport, starting at approximately 10:00PM. This flight will be the first flight since March of 2020 and the 52nd from the group. Donations raised at The Back Road Music Festival, which takes place annually in Galva, Illinois, made this flight possible.