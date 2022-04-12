Augustana College President to speak at Service in Andover

Claudia Loucks

A service to trace their beginnings will highlight the upcoming Augustana Founders Day observance I Andover.

The service, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, celebrates the 162nd anniversary of Augustana College and Theological Seminary in Rock Island, and the Augustana Lutheran Church in America, and the 172nd anniversary of the Augustana Lutheran congregation in Andover.

The service will be live streamed at jennylindchapel.org.

Steven C. Bahls, the eighth president of Augustana College, will be the speaker. Special music will be provided by Denise Eiker, Megan Hancock and Pam Eiker from Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull.

Bahls will retire July 1 as president of Augustana College, after a notable 19-year career leading the college. He delayed his retirement in order to lead the college through the challenging years as a result of the pandemic.

His tenure at Augustana began in 2003 and since then, the Augustana community has benefited from his passion for the liberal arts, his natural gifts as an explorer and collaborator, and his drive for innovation. A supporter of student well-being, he has been a champion for creating spaces to serve the physical, social and spiritual needs of students, as well as the academic focus.

Prior to joining Augustana College, he was dean at Capital University Law School, Columbus, OH, which is the only law school in the nation affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Prior to joining Capital’s law program, Bahls served as associate dean and professor at the University Of Montana School Of Law. Missoula, MT, and from 1979 through 1985, he practiced corporate law in Milwaukee. He is a CA and a lawyer.

He and his wife, Jane, have three children and five grandchildren.

According to Ron Peterson, dean of the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Augustana College and the Augustana Church in Andover have had close ties since the college was founded in 1860….”Andover’s first pastor, the Rev. Lars Paul Esbjorn also served as the first president of the college,” he said.

The Jenny Lind Chapel, which was the congregation’s first structure, was built in the early 1850’s, and is the “Mother Church” of the former Augustana Lutheran Church in America, and founding site of the Norwegian-Danish Lutheran Church in America in 1870, Peterson said, and added, “It was named after the 19th Century Swedish opera singer, Jenny Lind, who donated a sizable sum toward the construction of the church.”

Because of numerous setbacks and struggles, including a cholera epidemic the building was not complete until 1854. It now houses the Swedish Immigrant Museum, and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. It is a ministry of the Northern Illinois Synod-ELCA.

The offering at the Founders Day Service on April 24 will be used to help defray maintenance costs of the Chapel. After the service, light refreshments will be served in Luther Hall.