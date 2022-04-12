Bill Dahl Memorial Egg Hunt on April 16

Mindy Carls

The 15th annual Bill Dahl Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Love Park.

Children will be assigned to age groups birth to age 2, 3- and 4-year-olds, 5- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds. Each age group will have prize eggs and gift cards from Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop. No registration is needed to win.

Orion Lions Club will sell grilled hot dogs and pork chops, with chips, soda and water.

Dahl farmed in the Orion area until he died at age 70 in 2006. The Orion Easter egg hunt was one of his many activities, which included the Corn Cob Players community theater group. He was one of the founders of the Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park.

Dahl was a member of Orion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143, whose members organize the Easter egg hunt with Orion American Legion Post 255.

Sponsors include Orion Family Pharmacy and Orion Fall Festival.