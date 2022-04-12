Five departments respond to rural Galva fire

Carol Townsend

Five fire departments were called to the Richard and Paula Plummer farm at 22960 North 200 Avenue, East of Galva Sunday at 3:41 p.m. to a garage fire.

The fire spread quickly a nearby cornfield with the high winds.

The garage was a total loss as well as its contents which included 2 tractors.

Galva’s Fire Chief Nate Byers said that the cause is believed to be electrical.

Fire Departments responding were Bishop Hill, Kewanee rural, Toulon, Lafayette and Galva. The Stark County Ambulance was also on scene.

The departments were on scene about 2 hours according to Chief Byers.