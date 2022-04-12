Henry County reports 17 new COVID cases; Illinois cases surge 28%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 28% as 10,786 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,426 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 4.52% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 17 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 20 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,655 cases and 120 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Champaign County with 195 cases per 100,000 per week; McLean County with 132; and Morgan County with 116. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 5,668 cases; DuPage County, with 959 cases; and Lake County, with 711. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Lake and DuPage counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Illinois ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported administering another 139,776 vaccine doses, including 8,547 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 72,121 vaccine doses, including -509 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 22,248,205 total doses.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 38 counties, with the best declines in Jefferson County, with 5 cases from 56 a week earlier; in Clinton County, with 13 cases from 60; and in Madison County, with 87 cases from 122.

In Illinois, 71 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 87 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,080,436 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 35,898 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,400

The week before that: 2,158

Four weeks ago: 2,299

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,444

The week before that: 37,242

Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.