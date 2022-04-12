Orion High School staging "Newsies" on April 21-22

Sarah Reynolds

On Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, Orion High School will be putting on a play called “Newsies.” The musical is inspired by the New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899, a response to the exploitation of newsboys by publishers Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer.

They were the two big newspaper competitors of the time, and they exploited the cheap labor of children in an effort to sell more papers. The Newsies demanded higher pay and better working conditions.

This historical strike, which managed to shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, occurred during a glamorous era in American news. The events were first made into a movie in 1992. It failed spectacularly in theaters but did so well on home video that in 2012 it was adapted for Broadway following performances at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 in New Jersey. Later the musical toured across the U.S.

Orion High School “Disney’s Newsies: The Musical” will play at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets of New York City, said director Tristan Tapscott. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!”

Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber, the newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful and acclaimed as publisher Joseph Pulitzer? The score includes the show-stopping “Seize the Day,” power ballad “Santa Fe” and lovely new songs like “Watch What Happens.”

The cast includes Nathan Tapscott as Jack Kelly, Catie Johnson as Katherine and Tim Nissen as Pulitzer.

Haley Marshall will appear as Crutchie; Liz Wilbur as Medda, Nun and Newsie; Jayden Smith as Seitz and Brooklyn Newsie; and Linah Pettifer as Mrs. Jacobi, Bowery Beauty and Newsie.

Also in the cast are Parker Traman, portraying Roosevelt, Oscar, stage manager at club and Brooklyn Newsie; Leah Manning as Darcy, police officer, Bunsen and woman; Gus Nedved as Weisel, mayor and Brooklyn Newsie; and Madi Greenwood as Nunzio, Snyder, Morris, Bowery Beauty and Brooklyn Newsie.

Kaitlyn Wilburn plays Davey; Luke Moen, Les; Kloe Bronner, Race; Kenadi Sovey, Buttons and Brooklyn Newsie; Lauren Dobbels, Romeo and Albert; Valerie Hickerson, Specs and Bill; Kara Reed, Tommy Boy and Jo Jo; Maggie Nedved, Spot Conlon and Newsie, and Ashlin Zufall, Henry and Finch.

Crew members are Logan Gass, Colin Essary, Derik Jungwirth and Katie Hardley.

Besides Tristan Tapscott as director, the production staff includes Parker Haley, music director; Lauren Heiberger, pit director, and Savannah Bay Strandin, choreographer.