Galva Levitt AMP Music Series lineup announced

GALVA, Illinois—Grab some lawn chairs and get ready for a summer full of music in Galva. The Galva Arts Council is excited to announce a very talented lineup for the fourth annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series presented by Regional Media. Held at Wiley Park in Galva, these Sunday concerts are an opportunity for community members of all ages to enjoy free live music in a picnic-style setting. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during concerts. Admission to the concerts is free and attendees are encouraged to invite friends, family, and neighbors for an opportunity to meet new friends and celebrate the summer season. The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is one part of a larger network of live music events which has made Henry County a destination for experiencing family-friendly live music in intimate settings year-round.

The 2022 lineup includes the following acts:

May 29 – Dawson Hollow (rock/pop), Josh Gilbert Band (southern rock)

June 5 – The Burney Sisters (rock), Emily Blue (retro pop)

June 12 – Jeremy Pinnell (outlaw country), Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (afrobeat)

June 19 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (country blues), Carsie Blanton (folk/rock)

June 26 – Miles Over Mountains (bluegrass), Tyler Sjöström (folk)

July 10 – Jackie Venson (blues), Invisible Cartoons (rock)

July 17 – Terrance Simien (zydeco), Marcella Simien ft. Anne Harris (zydeco/creole)

July 24 – Harper and Midwest Kind (blues), Ghalia Volt (blues)

July 31 – Empire Strikes Brass (brass band), Lilli Lewis (soul)

August 7 – Vox Sambou (reggae/hip-hop), Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal (soul/blues)

The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series presented by Regional Media is made possible by generous community support, including the following major sponsors: Mediacom, Illinois Arts Council, the City of Galva, Black Hawk College, Community State Bank, State Bank of Toulon, and many others.