Galva Schools decide on spending of Covid funds

Carol Townsend

The Galva school board approved an addition to the weight room for restrooms at Monday nights meeting. The bid was awarded to low bidder Peoria Metro Construction for $339,000. Also approved was the alternative bid to replace the HVAC unit for $36,000.

The money spent on this is from a COVID grant the district received.

The restroom bid came in $150,000 less then estimated cost for the project according to Superintendent Joe Becker.

Newer restrooms have been needed for outdoor events.

Andrew Larson was elected School Board President, Brittany Boston, Vice President and Kaleena Conrad a secretary/treasurer.

Resident Bob Lewin will remain the treasurer.

The committees will remain the same.

A moment of silence was given to Pam Foley the Elementary secretary who died unexpectedly last Wednesday.

School was closed Wednesday, April 13th for Pam’s funeral at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva.

The board will vote on changes for their handbooks for both the Junior Senior High School and the Elementary schools. Some of the items discussed were,

limiting cell phones to lunch and hallways only, discussed wearing ripped jeans, wearing pajama pants, wearing hoods in school and maybe changing the grades to a semester grade instead of quarters. It was also discussed to have all immunizations done by September 1st.

The board will vote on the changes at their May meeting.

The board will hold a retreat on June 13th at 7 p.m. in the High School Library.

It was noted that 8th grade graduation will be held May 26th at 6 p.m.

It was reported that negotiations are going well with the board and the teachers union.

The board approved the contract extension of Junior/Senior High School Principal Kurtis Smyth to June 30, 2025.

The board approved the following personnel:

*approved Darcy Swanson as volunteer assistant coach for girls high school track for the 2021-2022 season

*approved Sarah Townsend as 8th grade head volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Rachel Remmert as 7th grade head volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Michelle Mersman as the head high school cheerleading coach for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Ali Weson as head junior high and high school dance drill coach for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Dave Platt as head coach for the 7th grade boys basketball for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Karissa Nash as the head junior high cheerleading coach for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Toni Pickard as high school scholastic bowl coach for 2022-2023 season and split the stipend with Amanda Norway

*approved Amanda Norway as high school scholastic bowl coach for 2022-2023 and split the stipend with Toni Pickard

*approved Dan Russell as head coach for high school girls basketball for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Lacy Stone as assistant coach for high school girls basketball for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Michelle Mersman as assistant coach for high school volleyball for the 2022-2023 season

*approved Amanda Norway for the junior high yearbook sponsor