Geneseo girls track at home meet

Claudia Loucks

The GHS Girls’ Track Team was at home last week and the highlights from the competition include:

Ali Rapps, first place; and Annie Wirth, second place, and both girls ran better that State qualifying times in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Olivia Marshall’s throw in shot-put moves her up to #2 in school history and breaks the sophomore class record. Her throw also bettered the State qualifying mark and she placed in both the shot put and discus.

The 4 x 100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relay teams all finished in first place. Lacey Laxton won the 1600m race