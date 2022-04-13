Geneseo Police, Federal marshals apprehend suspect

The Geneseo police assisted the US Marshalls Service with locating 49 year old Christopher Woods, a Cambridge resident, who was wanted on a federal probation violation warrant. Woods was also wanted in questioning by Geneseo Police in regards to an unrelated incident where a possible firearm was displayed.

Tuesday April 12 around 4:30 PM, the US Marshals indicated they had potentially located Woods at an address in the 100 block of State Street. US Marshals, Geneseo Police and Illinois State Police assisted with attempting to locate the subject.

After checking the residence above several businesses, the Marshals discovered Woods had gained entry to the businesses by removing a portion of the ceiling and and crawling through. The US Marshals, along with Geneseo Sgt. Weisser, and his partner K9 Kauzi, entered the business in search of the suspect. The officers located the Woods concealing himself in the business.

Upon being located, Woods surrendered without incident. He was booked into the Henry County Jail, on a Federal Probation or Supervised Release Violation. Woods will be held in custody pending his appearance in federal court.

Geneseo investigators will present additional information to Henry County States Attorney for possible additional charges.