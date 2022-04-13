Henry County - Have you gotten your $50 utility credit?

When the Henry County Board received $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds, one of the stipulations the Board made was to provide some kind of relief to the residents of the County.

After much discussion, the board determined they would do that in the form of a utility credit for $50 to every household in the County. $1.1 million was earmarked for this purpose.

Participating utility companies should show it as a credit on the April utility bill. According to Erin Knackstadt, County Administrator " It depends on the utility provider as to if the bill is for the April usage or the April billing statement."

City of Geneseo utility bills may read a little differently than Ameren, Jo Carroll Energy, ComEd or Mid American, "If the individual is on City of Geneseo budget billing, they should contact the City for a breakdown of how the credit was applied. I have spoken to multiple individuals with the same concern and the City was able to show where/how the credit was applied." stated Knackstadt.

How do we qualify for the $50 credit?

Renters whose utility bill is in the landlord's name should contact the County Administrator at eknackstedt@henrycty.com or 309-937-3402 to determine if they qualify for the credit.